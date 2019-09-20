You've been granted an audience with the new queen. Starting Sunday, Nov. 17, Olivia Colman is Netflix's Queen Elizabeth II in the Emmy-winning drama The Crown.

In the first trailer for the upcoming installment, The Crown tackles the change in actors from Claire Foy to the Oscar-winning Colman head on.

"Everyone is delighted with the new profile, ma'am," one of the queen's staff says in the trailer below, "which they feel to be an elegant reflection of her majesty's transition from young woman to—"

"Old bat?" Colman's Queen Elizabeth asks.