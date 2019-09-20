Watch Brad Pitt Enter An All-Out War With Jimmy Fallon at the Bar

Two men walk into a bar and...get themselves into quite a pickle.

It starts off slow. At a restaurant,Jimmy Fallonreceives a martini, "courtesy of the gentleman at the bar," explains the waiter. That gentleman, naturally, is Brad Pitt. In return, Fallon sends over a coffee to his friend, who is already sipping on a small espresso.

And what could have been a single, nice gesture turns into an all-out war of who can one-up the other. Pitt sends over a scorpion bowl with a medium rare steak and fries. Fallon offers a seafood tower. There's a pyramid of Ferrero Rocher—the Tonight Show host gladly pops one in his mouth—and an Edible Arrangement. (Of course, the Ad Astra actor licks it.)

Then comes the stack of pancakes, 30 hotdogs, a whole coconut with a mini hammer, a bucket of tater tots, a party sub, astronaut ice cream, tooth paste and orange juice (gag), a block of cheese, Hibachi shrimp, a three-tired wedding cake...

The menu goes on and on and on.