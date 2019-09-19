Kim Kardashianis revealing the "emotional" moment that she and sisters Khloe and Kourtney ran into O.J. Simpson at a Miami Club.

As most of the world knows, the Kardashian family used to have close ties to the former football player in the years leading up to Nicole Simpson's death. But after he was accused of murdering her and Ron Goldman, everyone from the Kardashian family, excluding her father Robert Kardashian, who represented Simpson in the trial, distanced themselves from O.J.

But in the years following the deaths, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe rarely, if ever, spoke about their former family friend. On the latest episode of Foodgod: OMFG, Kim explains, "His kids are all so amazing and Nicole's kids, and I'm still somewhat friendly with his children. I don't really talk to them, but I did connect with his son a few years back and I just have respect for them and their lives must be extremely hard to really go through that. So, I always try to keep to myself on that issue and not bring anything up for them."