No one told us Thursday was gonna be this way.

Just in case you've been missing out, pop culture fans are celebrating 25 years of the beloved NBC comedy Friends. One of those admirers just so happens to be Cole Sprouse who was able to visit a TV landmark.

In photos obtained by E! News, the former Friends star paid tribute to the series by reuniting with Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) stuffed penguin, Hugsy, on the Central Perk couch.

"The One Where Ben Grew Up. @ColeSprouse #Friends25," the show's official Twitter account read online.

For those who may not have watched every episode, we're not here to judge. But unfortunately, you missed out on Cole's scenes between 2000 and 2002 when he played Ross' (David Schwimmer) son from a previous marriage.