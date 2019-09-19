It's official: Arielle Vandenberg and Matt Cutshall are engaged!

After dating for what seems like forever, the former Vine star popped the question to the Love Island host. "It's been quite the journey with you my sweetheart and I wouldn't have it any other way. You are perfect for me and I can't wait to spend forever with you. I LOVE YOU my best friend, my cutie, my almost wife," Matt shared on Instagram.

And Arielle was just as excited to share the news with her over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. In an equally lovey-dovey caption, the star said, "MY FIANCÉ!!! You're the ONE. My one that makes me smile. My one that I trust with my whole heart. My one that makes me feel so loved and beautiful. My one that prays with me. My one that makes me feel safe. My one that I want forever. MY ONE THAT I LOVE!"