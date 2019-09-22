How Lost Changed TV for Better or Worse

It started out with a simple enough concept.

After struck with inspiration during a family vacation to Hawaii during the summer of 2003, then-ABC Entertainment chairman Lloyd Braun returned to the Burbank, Calif. offices of the network that had slid to fourth place in the ratings under his watch and not posted a profit in seven years with a nugget of an idea: a show that was a cross between the Tom Hanks film Cast Away and the recent game-changing reality show Survivor.

Its name? Even simpler: Lost.

When Braun shared his idea at a corporate retreat at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel a few weeks later, the gathered network executives weren't exactly sold. "Deafening silence," he recalled of the reaction to Entertainment Weekly in 2010. "I felt like I was the only Jewish guy at a Ku Klux Klan rally."

"A lot of people sort of laughed at the idea," Thom Sherman, then a senior vice president at the network, now the senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment, told Chicago Magazine in 2007 of his boss's pitch, which, at that point, had come to include parts of Gilligan's Island and Lord of the Flies, as well.