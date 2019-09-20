20 Surprising Secrets About Law & Order: SVU Revealed

21 seasons in and 20 years later, Law & Order: SVU shows no signs of slowing down.

On September 20, 1999, the Law & Order spinoff centering on the Special Victims Unit of the NYPD, with fans immediately becoming invested in its lead detectives, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, and even more invested in the real-life players: Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Two decades later, it's the longest running primetime drama in TV history and is the only series from the Law & Order franchise still on the air. (Plus, who can forget Taylor Swift named one of her cats after Benson?)

While Meloni eventually exited the series, Hargitay, 55, is still the procedural's star (and the only lead from the series to win an Emmy for his work), going on to add executive producer and director to her title, moving up the ranks the same way her iconic character did, with Benson going from detective to lieutenant over the series' historic run. Chung-chung!