Julie Sariñana Reveals Her Top 3 Beauty Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ever wondered how California cool girl Julie Sariñana keeps her skin glowing and flawless? When we're not stalking her Instagram for fashion inspo, we're dying to know her skin and hair regimen. Genes aside (and those insane cheekbones), the globe-trotting beauty blogger sat down with us to reveal three of her must-have beauty products for the gal-on-the-go.

From her Revolve beauty box collaboration—filled with essential sunscreens, coconut body oils and hair care goodies—to her natural makeup must-haves, we've got the skinny on how to emulate this SoCal beauty's effortless skin and hair care routine.

We'll be scooping these items up ourselves!

See her three picks below.