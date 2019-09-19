Antoni Porowski Is Jumping Up and Down Over His PCAs Nominations

Antoni Porowski is "so excited and honored" to be nominated at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

The food and wine expert stopped by E! News' Daily Pop to talk about his New York Times best-selling cookbook and season 5 of his show, Queer Eye. He also dished about becoming a PCAs nominee.

"Perpetual state of overwhelmment. It's like one amazing thing that happens after the next and I'm just trying to remind myself to stay in the moment and appreciate all the blessings and the incredible things that are happening," Porowski exclusively shared. "It all moves so quickly that it makes it hard sometimes to like sit and breath and be like this incredible thing just happened."

That doesn't mean The Antoni in the Kitchen author isn't taking the time to celebrate with his castmates as viewers saw during the Daily Pop segment.