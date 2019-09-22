by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 6:27 PM
The 2019 Emmys has crowned its Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.
Jharrel Jerome accepted the esteemed honor on Sunday evening, where took the stage inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with a heartfelt acceptance speech.
And to make tonight's win that much more exciting, this is the 21-year-old star's first Emmy nomination and win.
"I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now chilling," Jerome remarked. "Waiting for my mom's cooking or something. But I'm here in front of my inspirations, here in front of people I'm so motivated by. The reason I'm here is because of actors like the people I was in the category with."
The When They See Us star's fellow nominees included Mahershala Ali(True Detective), Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verndon).
"Most importantly," his acceptance speech continued, "This is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five... Thank you so much. It's an honor. It's a blessing."
Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise, formerly known as the Central Park 5, walked the carpet with Ava DuVernay, who told their story with the Netflix miniseries When They See Us.
When They See Us received 16 Emmy nominations in the limited series or movie category, and has already won for casting.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Previous Emmy winners in this category include Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story), Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) and Courtney B. Vance (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story).
Congratulations to Jharrel, and check out our complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!
After the Emmys telecast, catch up on the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?