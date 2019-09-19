Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid have created their own dynasties, so their latest photo shoot for Harper's BAZAAR's October 2019 issue is only too fitting. But Kim Kardashian may have to do some Googling to understand it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch dressed up as Joan Collins' very dominant character Alexis from the original '80s primetime soap Dynasty, while Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's mom was made up to look like her adversary and ex-husband Blake Carrington's new wife Krystle Carrington, played by Linda Evans.

"Of course, Joan Collins is really a total sweetheart. I just texted her. I was like, 'I'm dressed as you for a photo shoot,'" Kris told the magazine. "And she said, 'Send me a pic ASAP!' So I did. She got a kick out of the fact that I was going to be her."

Kris had actually bumped into Joan while out to dinner with daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Kim's daughter North West in January.

In one photo for Harper's BAZAAR, Kris, 63, and Yolanda, 55, act out a dramatic scene on the second story landing of a Los Angeles mansion along with a man playing Blake. Kris is wearing a white Balmain dress and Bulgari jewelry, plus a teased dark brown short wig. Hadid is dressed in a black embellished Gucci gown and Bulgari earrings, and sports Krystle's signature platinum blonde feathered bob.