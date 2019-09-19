Morelli Brothers / Harper's BAZAAR
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 1:24 PM
Morelli Brothers / Harper's BAZAAR
Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid have created their own dynasties, so their latest photo shoot for Harper's BAZAAR's October 2019 issue is only too fitting. But Kim Kardashian may have to do some Googling to understand it.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch dressed up as Joan Collins' very dominant character Alexis from the original '80s primetime soap Dynasty, while Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's mom was made up to look like her adversary and ex-husband Blake Carrington's new wife Krystle Carrington, played by Linda Evans.
"Of course, Joan Collins is really a total sweetheart. I just texted her. I was like, 'I'm dressed as you for a photo shoot,'" Kris told the magazine. "And she said, 'Send me a pic ASAP!' So I did. She got a kick out of the fact that I was going to be her."
Kris had actually bumped into Joan while out to dinner with daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Kim's daughter North West in January.
In one photo for Harper's BAZAAR, Kris, 63, and Yolanda, 55, act out a dramatic scene on the second story landing of a Los Angeles mansion along with a man playing Blake. Kris is wearing a white Balmain dress and Bulgari jewelry, plus a teased dark brown short wig. Hadid is dressed in a black embellished Gucci gown and Bulgari earrings, and sports Krystle's signature platinum blonde feathered bob.
Another photo shows the two having a cat fight in a swimming pool, fully dressed.
Morelli Brothers / Harper's BAZAAR
The photo shoot took place in July, while Kris' daughter Kim was visiting the White House. She Facetimed her mom while was on set.
"Look at me. I'm dressed as Alexis Carrington. Yolanda is Krystle. Isn't this a hoot?" Kris told her.
"I don't know who Alexis Carrington is," Kim replied.
"You know, from Dynasty? Played by Joan Collins?" Kris replied.
"Mom, I'm sorry," Kim said. "I don't know who that is."
Kris had some sound advice.
"Go Google it," she said.
Kim does, however, know who Joan is; the two hung out backstage at the Heart Truth Fall 2010 Fashion Show in New York.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?