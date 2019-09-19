YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 12:29 PM
The playhouse Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick designed for their kids might be your new dream home.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a tour of the playful pad for a new Architectural Digest video released Thursday.
"I have been talking about building a kids' playhouse since Mason was super young," the reality TV star said, referencing her eldest child.
While the reality star spent years searching blogs for design inspiration and putting together a folder of her favorite ideas, she "couldn't decide on the right style and the right one." Finally, the Flip It Like Disick star decided to take over.
"Nine years later, Scott was like, 'I'm taking this into my own hands and I'm building the kids a playhouse,'" she recalled.
After looking at various photos, Scott and Kourtney settled on a style that not only fit their taste but also complemented her house. Even their kids—Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick—helped pick out a few of the details, such as the wood.
"I love that it's modern and sophisticated but still really warm," the Poosh founder said. "It's not the style of my house, per se, because it's more modern. But my house has the same wood on our pergolas outside, and the wood floors inside [of the playhouse] match the wood floors inside my house."
Scott and Kourtney designed the kid-friendly space without the help of a decorator. While it took a few months to build, it was well worth the wait. The mother of three said the playhouse offers a "really warm and cozy vibe" thanks to its sheepskin rug, vintage stools, comfy couch and array of stuffed animals. The playhouse also has a lofted nook for fun hangout sessions and big beautiful windows to let in all of the natural light.
In addition, the sweet spot incorporates tons of personal touches. From Penelope's artwork to Kourtney's childhood rocking horse, there are several items that offer sentimental value. The playhouse even holds a few books Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian used to read as little girls.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Kardashian home without a touch of glamour, which the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dolls from Coach's collection provide.
However the proud parents have a rule for the space: It has to be a "technology-free zone."
"There's no iPads, phones, computers, video games, TVs—nothing is allowed inside," Kourtney said. "That's why we have a lot of books. It's great for playing games and really just being imaginative."
So, who hangs out there the most?
"I would love for them to all hang out in here together, but currently they don't," she said. "They'll come in here separately, I've found the most. Like, Penelope will come in here with her friends. I think the 'no technology' is a turnoff for Mason. He just doesn't love that, and Reign will come play in here and hang out."
Then again, the space is so cute Kourtney might use it as an escape.
As for her next design project, the celebrity said she has a dream to build an "underground guesthouse" in the backyard. Although, she admitted she doesn't know if it's "really a reality."
