Blake Lively Is Out for Revenge in The Rhythm Section's Trailer

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 8:50 AM

Blake Lively, The Rhythm Section

The trailer for Blake Lively's new movie, The Rhythm Section, is finally here! 

Paramount Pictures dropped a teaser for the action-packed drama on Thursday.

According to the studio, the 32-year-old actress plays Stephanie Patrick—a woman who embarks on a "path of self-destruction" after learning that someone orchestrated the plane crash that killed her family members. As she enters a "dark, complex world," she seeks revenge on those responsible for her loved ones' deaths.

It looks like Lively went all out for the role, too. As fans will recall, the celebrity actually sustained an injury while filming one of the fight scenes—resulting in a temporary pause in production. Clearly, she didn't let this stop her from performing some pretty impressive stunts. 

The Gossip Girl alumna isn't the only famous face in the film. Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown star in the movie, as well.

The movie is based on the novel by Mark Burnell and is directed by Reed Morano, who also worked on The Handmaid's Tale.

Can't wait to grab some tickets? Well, fans will have to wait a little bit longer. The movie hits theaters Jan. 31, 2020.

Watch the trailer to see the sneak peek.

