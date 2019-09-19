Yes, There Is a "Sexy" Mister Rogers Halloween Costume

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 8:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Fred Rogers, Mister Rogers

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

This Halloween, a neighbor might come knocking...in this costume. 

From the company that briefly brought you something that looked a whole lot like a sexy Handmaid's Tale Halloween costume comes another questionable TV-inspired look. It turns out you can now dress up like a sexy Mister Rogers—if that's something you were at all interested in—thanks to lingerie and costume retailer Yandy.

For $59.95, the outfit, dubbed the "Nicest Neighbor" costume, comes with a V-neck red long-sleeved crop top, itty bitty high-waisted shorts and a detachable white collar with a black tie. If you're really committing, you can buy hand puppets and a wig separately. 

 

Watch

Celebs Who Slayed as Other Stars for Halloween 2018

In the words of Yandy's website, "Entice your friends next door with your playful puppets! Suit up with a neck tie, and be the friendliest next door neighbor in town in this exclusive Nicest Neighbor costume."

Naturally, social media has gotten wind of the getup. "Ugh no can we not," reporter Frances Wang tweeted. "I love Mr. Rogers."

Read

Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

"You could have given me unlimited guesses on what that costume was and I would have never ever EVER guessed Mr Rogers," another Twitter user commented. 

"When did Mr Rogers wear a crop top?" someone else wondered on Twitter. 

Sexy Mister Rogers Halloween Costume

Yandy.com

While sexy anything costumes have become commonplace around Halloween time, this look is particularly timely considering Tom Hanks will star as Fred Rogers, the famed late children's television personality, in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, due in theaters in November. 

We'll leave you with that. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Halloween , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.