Television was changed 25 years ago. On this day, September 19, in 1994, ER premiered on NBC. The medical drama, which lasted for an impressive 15 seasons, helped launch the careers of numerous stars, like George Clooney and Julianna Margulies, and redefine the careers of others, like Maura Tierney and John Stamos.

ER was a TV titan, entertaining—and educating—millions for almost two decades. Over the years, the cast came and went in a variety of ways, from happy departures to tragic deaths, but ER endured. Over 15 years, ER was nominated for 124 Emmys, winning 22.