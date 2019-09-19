Halloween is still over a month away, but that hasn't stopped Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello from getting into the holiday spirit.

The two singers gave the paparazzi a bit of a show on Wednesday after they hit up Aahs in West Hollywood, Calif. and came out wearing masks.

The "Stitches" star wore a scary baby mask while the "Havana" artist donned a unicorn head. She even struck a pose for the cameras to show off her new look.

In addition to wearing the fun getup, Cabello wore a black floral dress with a thigh-high split for the outing. She accessorized her look with some strappy tan heels and hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Mendes kept it casual by sporting a blue T-shirt and black pants. He also donned a cool pair of black boots and some sunglasses.

Before trying on the guises, the "Señorita" stars hit up Verve Coffee Roasters. The dynamic duo packed on plenty of PDA throughout the day and were seen holding hands.