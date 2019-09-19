Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Lisa Vanderpump has a few words for Eileen Davidson.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna clapped back at her former castmate for calling her decision to skip the reunion and leave the franchise a "p---y move."
"Mmm @eileen_davidson. At least I resigned, you weren't honest about the fact that you were fired... Now that's a p---y move as you call it," she tweeted.
The soap opera star made the comment during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this week. After Andy Cohen asked the actress what she thought of LVP "ditching the reunion and quitting the show," Davidson said it was a "p---y move." She also told the host she sided with Dorit Kemsley in the whole puppygate scandal, and that she believed Vanderpump's friendship with Kyle Richards was "over."
"I've seen so many things about that ‘friendship.' I don't know," she said. "I think it's over."
In addition, The Young and the Restless star dished on if she'd ever want to return to the Bravo show.
"I might pop in now and again," she said. "You never know."
Davidson announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2017 after appearing on the program for three seasons. She's since made a few cameos on the program.
As for Vanderpump, the reality TV star sparked exit rumors back in November 2018. While she played coy over her official Housewife status for the next few months, she made it clear she wasn't coming back over the summer.
