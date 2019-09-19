Bachelor in Paradise's Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway Split

Thu., Sep. 19, 2019

Connor Saeli, Whitney Fransway

Almost paradise! It's over between Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who just got together at the very end of season six of the ABC series, has already called it quits, Connor confirms to People. As for the reason behind the split after just two months, Connor tells the outlet, "We rushed into a relationship. And we realized that we just weren't connecting anymore."

It was just over a week ago that Bachelor Nation watched as Connor, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, made the decision to leave the show after splitting with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. After ending things with Caelynn, who left to the beach with Dean Unglert, Connor expressed that he wasn't interested in getting to know anyone else, besides Whitney, who had yet to arrive at the beach.

Then, just minutes after Connor left, Whitney arrived in paradise, only to learn that Connor had already taken off. In hopes of a romance, Whitney went to find Connor, who was pleasantly surprised to see Whitney at his door. The duo had actually first met at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding, but Connor ended up hitting things off with Caelynn that same night.

After Connor, 24, and Whitney, 28, left Mexico, he flew to her hometown of Los Angeles, where he met her friends.

But then in late August, the couple "realized the relationship was moving really quickly," according to Connor.

"We almost skipped over those beginning of relationship steps, like really getting to know each other," Connor, who lives in Dallas, explains to People. "We were basically thrown into a long distance relationship, and the fact that we had to be private about it (as the show was airing) made it even harder."

The duo broke up just last week while in Los Angeles together. Whitney, who appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall, has yet to comment publicly on the split.

