Mike Johnson may not be the next Bachelor, but he still knows how "wonderful" he is.

Viewers across the country thought Mike was an absolute shoe-in for the role of The Bachelor. After all, the contestant from Hannah Brown's season is charming and attractive, plus he has the "diverse" factor, as Mike puts it. So when Peter Weber was announced as the new lead at the Bachelor in Paradise finale, people were outraged. "They had Mike Johnson's fine ass sitting right there and they picked someone else to be The Bachelor," one fan tweeted.

But this wasn't a shock to the star in the slightest. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, "I did [say I thought it was going to be him], but that wasn't because ABC told me. I just felt that way, and I will always be honest with the way I feel, and I felt that for what they were looking for, that Peter would be a really good fit."