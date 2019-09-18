Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Welcome Their First Child Together

The Roy family has added another member to its line of Succession.

Kieran Culkin, who plays Romulus "Roman" Roy in the HBO series, recently welcomed his first child with wife Jazz Charton. Jazz made the happy announcement on her Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a photo of herself cradling their daughter Kinsey Sioux, who they've nicknamed Zissou. "After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th. Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th," she shared.

Her message continued, "This is me 4 days postpartum—I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that's keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels In my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it's all so worth it. I've never been more in love and we've never felt more complete."