See All of the Fierce and Fabulous Pics From Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 2:19 PM

Say goodbye to that FOMO.

If you weren't one of the lucky guests to attend Rihanna's highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty show during New York Fashion Week, fret not. Photos from the larger-than-life event are officially out, so fans of the legendary star can finally gaze upon all the goodies from the brand's latest collection.

Plus, since the runway was filled with industry leaders like Anna Wintour, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, and top celebs such as Normani, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves and more, it will fill like you were watching the show right beside them.

Of her big night, the 31-year-old fashion designer was over-the-moon with the way things turned out. However, she admitted she was a bit nervous when it was time for her to perform.

After her Savage x Fenty show, bad gal RiRi told E! News exactly how she was feeling the moment she hit the stage.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty at Fashion Week: See All the Stars as They Arrive

"I was literally about to throw up and I've never said that in my life, because I don't say that unless I mean it," she shared. "But I was walking off stage like [replicates throwing up]. I was so nervous, I was so nervous."

She continued, "Tonight was phenomenal, everyone is so great. This was a great show."

But we'll stop blabbering and get to the good stuff.

If you want to star at Rihanna's sultry pieces from her lingerie line and get a peek inside the fabulous runway, keep scrolling through our gallery below! From the Hadid sisters donning risqué numbers to Normani giving us motivation as she performed on-stage, it was one hell of a show.

Savage x Fenty show, Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Work, Work, Work

The "Work" singer takes the stage rocking a daring, peek-a-boo lewk. She tells E! News she was "literally about to throw up" because she was "so nervous."

Halsey, Rihanna, Savage x Fenty show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Halsey & Rihanna

The two megastars pose for pictures backstage, rocking all-black ensembles that are oh-so-chic.

Savage x Fenty show

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Oh, Snap

Giving us '70s vibes with this funky and fierce ensemble, a model shows off this hot number.

Savage x Fenty show

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Strike a Pose

We need this outfit, STAT! From the over-the-top fascinator to the bedazzled stockings, this entire get-up is a sight to see.

Bella Hadid, Savage x Fenty show

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Bella Hadid

The 22-year-old model brings the gold with this dazzling lingerie ensemble.

Savage x Fenty show, Laverne Cox

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Laverne Serves Lewks

The Orange Is the New Black star is giving us bawdy and face in this hot pink number.

Savage x Fenty show

JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Normani

The 23-year-old singer is giving us all the "motivation" we need to buy her flirty lingerie set.

Savage x Fenty show

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Mellow Yellow

From the lace headpiece to the fur-trim heels, this ensemble is every thing (insert clapping emojis)!

Savage x Fenty show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cardi B & Rihanna

The megastars make music lover's hearts explode with this one photo. Now, if only someone can make all of our dreams come true and get these two to collab.

Savage x Fenty show

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Big Sean, Gigi Hadid & A$AP Ferg

The crew takes a moment from the hustle and bustle to pose for a quick pic!

Savage x Fenty show

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Red Hot

Ring the alarm! This red hot, hot, hot lingerie outfit is making our temperatures rise.

Savage x Fenty show

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Gigi and Bella Hadid

The Hadid sisters are day and night, as they rock two totally different pieces that match their personalities.

Savage x Fenty show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Migos

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff wow the crowd, as they perform their hit tunes.

Savage x Fenty show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Big Sean

The "Single Again" star heats up the stage with his stellar performance and daring ensemble.

Savage x Fenty show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Get in Formation

As Beyoncé would say, okay, now ladies, let's get in formation!

Savage x Fenty show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Seeing Double

The Shining, but make it fashion.

Savage x Fenty show

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Strike a Pose

Name a more iconic duo! Cara Delevingne and Laverne snap a sexy pic backstage.

Savage x Fenty show

JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Take a Bow

Showing off Savage X Fenty's latest pieces, this model is certainly convincing us to add this entire ensemble to cart.

Savage x Fenty show, Gigi Hadid

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Gigi Hadid

Looking like a modern-day Catwoman, the 24-year-old supermodel makes an all-black lingerie set look hotter than hell.

Savage x Fenty show

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Tierra Whack

The "Only Child" rapper shuts down the house with her knock-out performance.

Savage x Fenty show

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

If Looks Could Kill

Two words: she's slaying. This model oozes with glamour in this vibrant and colorful outfit.

Savage x Fenty show

JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Going for the Gold

A model struts her stuff on the runway, while showing off this bright-yellow set.

Savage x Fenty show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

21 Savage

The 26-year-old rapper stuns in his fiery red ensemble, as he poses with one of the Savage x Fenty models.

Savage x Fenty show

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Devilishly Good Looks

Sometimes, you just wanna feel like a bad bitch. And it seems this hot number will certainly do the trick.

Savage x Fenty show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Cardi B & Offset

Relationship goals! The longtime couple snaps an adorable picture backstage.

Savage x Fenty show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The Queen Is Here

The woman of the hour takes the stage and does her famous "business lady speech pose."

Savage x Fenty show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Halsey

The "Nightmare" songstress makes the stage her runway, as she performs her hit songs and looks good while doing so.

Savage x Fenty show, Cara Delevingne, Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne & Rihanna

Green with envy! The model and actress shows off her emerald ensemble as she snaps a photo with bad gal RiRi.

Savage x Fenty show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Fat Joe & Tierra Whack

Another one! DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Fat Joe and Tierra Whack shut down the show.

Savage x Fenty show

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Royal Blues

Who knew a bright blue lingerie piece could look so sexy and flirty all at the same time? We'll take two, please.

Savage x Fenty show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Werking the Stage

Bella takes the center stage to show off her mesmerizing yellow lingerie set.

Savage x Fenty show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pose for the Camera

The "Diamonds" singer takes time from her runway show to pose with some of her guests.

To see the show in all its glory, Amazon Prime Video will be streaming the star-studded event on Friday, Sept. 20. You can watch a sneak peek, here.

