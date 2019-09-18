Say goodbye to that FOMO.

If you weren't one of the lucky guests to attend Rihanna's highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty show during New York Fashion Week, fret not. Photos from the larger-than-life event are officially out, so fans of the legendary star can finally gaze upon all the goodies from the brand's latest collection.

Plus, since the runway was filled with industry leaders like Anna Wintour, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, and top celebs such as Normani, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves and more, it will fill like you were watching the show right beside them.

Of her big night, the 31-year-old fashion designer was over-the-moon with the way things turned out. However, she admitted she was a bit nervous when it was time for her to perform.

After her Savage x Fenty show, bad gal RiRi told E! News exactly how she was feeling the moment she hit the stage.