Ain't it funny how Liam Payne gets a lady's number!

As the singer celebrates his new single called "Slack It Up," the former One Direction member appeared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where he couldn't help but recall one famous encounter.

Lucky for Liam, he scored an invite to Jennifer Lopez's house where his talents quickly impressed the World of Dance judge.

"It was the most gorgeous house I've ever seen. She met us at the door and then we just sat in this little studio she had in the back and I played her a bunch of different songs," he shared. "There was one song where she started dancing and I just sat in the chair like, ‘What the hell is wrong with my life?'"

Liam continued, "And then when I was leaving, she was like, ‘Oh take my number.'" Go Liam!