Sarah Paulson Totally Fangirled After Cher Touched Her Hand at the Met Gala

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 9:10 AM

Sarah Paulson, Cher

Even celebrities get starstruck—just ask Sarah Paulson

The 44-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show and recalled how she totally freaked out after Cher touched her hand at the 2019 Met Gala.

As fans will recall, the 73-year-old singer gave a surprise performance at this year's soirée.

"I'm like hand up in the air, waving around and she sees me, walks right to me and grabs me hand," the American Crime Story star said. "I mean, like, it was a personal—cause we're friends, you guys."

But after Jimmy Fallon questioned their BFF status, Paulson set the record straight.

"Well, I had her light switch plate cover that was in my bathroom in my apartment for a long time that was from the first concert that I ever went to, which was a Cher concert," she said.

The celebrity then proceeded to do her best impression of Cher and the Grammy winner's "If I Could Turn Back Time" performance.

Watch

Does Sarah Paulson Know If Ocean's 9 Is Happening?

Luckily, Fallon had actual footage of the memorable moment.

In addition to asking Paulson about her interaction with Cher, Fallon inquired about the Ocean Eight star's new movies Abominable and The Goldfinch. Although, he admitted he only read the first four chapters of the first.

Watch the video to see her interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

