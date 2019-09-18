Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine, Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 9:10 AM
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine, Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Even celebrities get starstruck—just ask Sarah Paulson.
The 44-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show and recalled how she totally freaked out after Cher touched her hand at the 2019 Met Gala.
As fans will recall, the 73-year-old singer gave a surprise performance at this year's soirée.
"I'm like hand up in the air, waving around and she sees me, walks right to me and grabs me hand," the American Crime Story star said. "I mean, like, it was a personal—cause we're friends, you guys."
But after Jimmy Fallon questioned their BFF status, Paulson set the record straight.
"Well, I had her light switch plate cover that was in my bathroom in my apartment for a long time that was from the first concert that I ever went to, which was a Cher concert," she said.
The celebrity then proceeded to do her best impression of Cher and the Grammy winner's "If I Could Turn Back Time" performance.
Luckily, Fallon had actual footage of the memorable moment.
In addition to asking Paulson about her interaction with Cher, Fallon inquired about the Ocean Eight star's new movies Abominable and The Goldfinch. Although, he admitted he only read the first four chapters of the first.
Watch the video to see her interview.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?