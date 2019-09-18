Katy Perry's life isn't what it used to be.

The 34-year-old singer explained how her world has changed since forming a relationship with Orlando Bloom on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The "Never Really Over" star described her fiancé as the "kindest man" she's ever met and said he's "such an encouragement, spiritually, emotionally and physically." In fact, she said their "love language" is "all things spiritual and working out and his son, who is 8 years old."

She also told Ellen DeGeneres how his son, Flynn, has changed her day-to-day routine—particularly when it comes to her morning schedule. The celeb said she's now out the door with Bloom and his child at 7:30 a.m.—noting they "cannot be late."

"I used to not wake up until like 11 a.m., and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10:00 p.m. just like falling asleep," she said. "I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting. That's why I still dress like a child—to fight against [it]."