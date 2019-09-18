Taylor Swift Shares Her Unfiltered Side of the 2016 Kanye West Feud

As Taylor Swift told Rolling Stone, "That's how all of this started, a stupid phone call I shouldn't have picked up."

That infamous phone call—one she played off of on her 2017 track, "Look What You Made Me Do"—is the one she had with Kanye West about lyrics on his 2016 song, "Famous." As fans can recall, Kim Kardashian shared footage of that phone call publicly on Snapchat, in which the rapper shared the line, "To all my southside n----s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex," with the songstress. "I really appreciate you telling me about it. That's really nice," she told West at the time, according to the footage.

The reality star's posting spurred Swift to respond with her side of the story, firing back about his line, "I made that bitch famous.'"

"Where in the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that bitch' in front of the entire world," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram statement. "Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song."

The sequence of events reignited their feud and Swift retreated mostly from the spotlight until the summer of 2017, when she ushered in a new musical era with the release of "Look What You Made Me Do"

Looking back on how things unfolded from three years ago, according to Swift, there's more to the story.