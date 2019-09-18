The Bachelor's Peter Weber Promises to Show "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" About Himself

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 6:00 AM

Peter Weber knows one thing: He's never going to escape windmills. The new star of The Bachelor sat down with Good Morning America to talk about his upcoming journey to find love (on camera) and of course his windmill tryst from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette came up.

"It's never going to die. That's OK," he laughed. "I love windmills."

As for what's ahead, Peter is looking forward to showing his contestants his first love: flying.

"I would love to share [anything flight related] with some girls, hopefully on a date," he said.

Peter came in third on The Bachelorette and said he learned quite a bit from Hannah, including the need to be real.

"Hannah, she did such an amazing job of just being her 100 percent true self, that raw self, from literally night one until I said bye to her," he said. And he's going to follow her example.

"I'm very far from perfect and I am looking forward for this journey to start, to show the girls that, you're going to get the good, the bad and the ugly…This pilot's got some edge, I'm not going to lie," he said.

While he still feels that Hannah didn't make the right decision in selecting Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart, he has found closure and is ready to find the right girl. Who's the right girl? "It sounds cliché, but that girl is my best friend," he said, noting she should have a thirst for adventure and value her family.

ABC revealed 33 possible contestants for Peter's season, but little else is known about them besides their names and hometowns. However, he has a bit of advice for anybody trying to be his lady: "I waited a little bit too long to fully open my heart to her…don't wait too long," he told GMA. "If you're feeling it for me, I want to know and I'm going to give it right back."

The Bachelor premieres on ABC in January 2020.

