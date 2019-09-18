Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Reveals His Dream Date With Demi Lovato

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 4:40 AM
Attention, Demi Lovato: We have a message for you from Mike Johnson!
The Bachelor in Paradise star, who recently appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, has been sparking romance rumors with the "Confident" singer. After flirty exchanges on social media, the duo recently spent some time together, with a source telling E! News that Lovato and Johnson are "enjoying getting to know each other."
"They did go on a date and it's been going well," the insider told E! News, adding that they "seem to have a lot in common." However, the source also explained that Johnson and Lovato are taking things slow.
So, even though he was not named the new star of The Bachelor, it seems that things are going well for Johnson in the romance department. Amid the relationship speculation, Johnson sat down with E! News to play a hilarious game of "Chubby Bunny," where he answered all of Bachelor Nation's burning questions while stuffing marshmallows in his mouth!
During the game, Johnson was asked to share his best flirty message to Lovato, and he definitely delivered!
"This is what we need to do, OK? We need to go on a date, I'm gonna have some brownies, I'll get you chocolate chip cookies or something," Johnson said in his message to Lovato. "And we feed each other, while listening to some dope ass music."
Shutterstock, ABC
Lovato was a big fan of Johnson's during his time on The Bachelorette, gushing over the way he treated star Hannah Brown.
"He always picks her up and swings her when he hugs her," Lovato previously said of Johnson on her Instagram. "Swing me."
Lovato also added, "Mike I accept your rose."
Take a look at the video above to see Johnson's message to Lovato! Plus, find out what he thinks about pal Tyler Cameron's relationship with Gigi Hadid!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?