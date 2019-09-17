Remember the old saying, "snitches get stitches"? Well, nowadays they just get shorter prison sentences.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is working with federal prosecutors as part of a "cooperation agreement," which asks him to testify against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. If his efforts prove successful, prosecutors will work to get him a more lenient sentence. In February, the artist plead guilty to nine charges and faces 47 years in prison.

And that's how the 23-year-old found himself on the witness stand on Tuesday morning. Dressed in a prison uniform, the star, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, detailed the inner workings of the gang and revealed how he profited from being a member of the group.

Moreover, he essentially translated the gang lingo into terms that prosecutors and every day people would understand. For example, according to the New York Daily News, he explained, "Blicky is another word for a gun. ‘Billy' is Nine Trey. 'Hoover' is its own set [of the gang]."