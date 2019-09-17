Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch is revealing how swinging tamed the "ravenous little monster" that lives within him, thereby saving his four year marriage.This seemingly sacrificial act became necessary in the first days of his marriage to his wife, Mollie Middleditch. He tells Playboy, "Only after I got married was I like, 'Mollie, I'm sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.' To her credit, instead of saying 'Fuck you, I'm out,' she was like, 'Let's figure this out.' To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage."

Sounds easy, right? Well, not so much. The HBO star says that he and his wife "argue over it constantly."

"It's a perpetual state of management and communication, to the point where it's like, 'All right, we've got to stop. Chill.' I'm gas, and she's brakes," the 37-year-old explains. Moreover, there are "strict" rules for their little arrangement and Thomas has to run nearly every decision by his "queen" Mollie.