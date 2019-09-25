We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a mom, chances are you want skincare that is affordable, accessible and provides results.

Luckily, BB Lifestyle is here and more than a few famous Hollywood parents are buzzing about the company.

"I need something that works without so many steps to make me feel good when I'm on the go all the time!" Jessica Hall shared with E! News before hosting a BB Lifestyle luncheon with her famous mom friends. "I love how BB Lifestyle leaves my face after using the foaming face wash. It leaves nothing behind but a good, clean, soft feel."

As it turns out, she may not be alone. During the intimate gathering at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills earlier this month, moms like Beverley Mitchell, Kendra Wilkinson, The Bachelorette's DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, The Hills: New Beginnings star Ashley Slack and Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid were able to experience the products first hand.

"I'm so excited for my friend Jessica's endeavor with BB Lifestyle and I can't wait to try out these products!" Tori Spelling shared with us. Take a look at some of the items available for moms and beauty lovers below.