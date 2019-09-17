Jessica Alba isn't afraid to tell it like it is.

The 38-year-old actress got real about motherhood on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Fantastic Four star has three children: Honor (11), Haven (8) and Hayes (1). As for what her kiddos are into these days, the proud mama said her eldest child likes putting on "fantasy makeup."

"It looks kind of anime-ish/clown-ish," Alba said, noting her daughter is "a bit of artist." "She puts freckles on herself and, like, orange blush. It's fine."

Kelly Clarkson could relate and said she recently caught her daughter, River Rose, putting on makeup and looking like "Mimi from The Drew Carey Show."

Still, it's not always glamorous at Alba's household. In fact, the L.A.'s Finest star recently shared an Instagram video of herself cleaning up after her baby boy pooped in the bathtub. The A-lister then explained how she recruited her daughters to help out.