Noah Centineo's Blonde Facial Hair Sparks a Social Media Frenzy

Noah Centineo is blonde! Well, his at least his facial hair is.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor has fans in frenzy over his new blonde beard, which he recently debuted on social media.

"I didn't bleach my beard, that would be ridiculous," Centineo said on his Instagram Story over the weekend, laughing. "Why would I do that?"

In his post, the 23-year-old tagged hair colorist Shah Karegar, indicating he most likely did bleach his beard. After seeing the actor's new look—which could be for a new movie role (He-Man, perhaps?)—many of Centineo's followers have taken to the internet to share their reactions.

"noah centineo update he just bleached his beard. am actually crying," one Twitter user wrote. "I am actually considering to stop my fan account."