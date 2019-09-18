How the J-Sisters Proved to Be Exactly What the Jonas Brothers Needed

There's a cliche about popular bands that persists to this day: When the (usually male) members begin to pair off, romantically, with outside forces, that's when the trouble begins. Look no further than Yoko Ono and the idea that she singlehandedly broke up The Beatles after John Lennon fell for her.

And while we all know now that the Jonas Brothers in 2013 was a result of a deep sibling dysfunction after years in the spotlight tethered to one another, initiated by youngest brother Nick Jonas, who wanted to break free, at the time, there were those who wondered if maybe oldest bro Kevin Jonas' marriage to wife Danielle Deleasa, whom he met while both of their families were vacationing in The Bahamas in 2007 before wedding in 2009, was at least partially to blame. In fact, middle bro Joe Jonas was one of those people.

In the band's recent Amazon Prime doc Chasing Happiness, which chronicled the JoBros road to reunion, the former DNCE frontman was brutally honest about how he and Nick viewed Kev's commitment to Danielle and his young family during those fraught few years.