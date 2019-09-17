Kendall Jenner Is Not Here for This Comparison to Khloe Kardashian

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 10:48 AM

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner would beg to differ. 

The supermodel made waves this week when she was spotted strutting the Burberry catwalk during London Fashion Week with a much lighter 'do. It appears the star bleached her signature brunette tresses and, while the reason is to be determined, fans and friends have been loving her new hair color. 

"@khloekardashian Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can't!!!!" one fan tweeted to her famous older sister Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson's mama, who has been sporting blond locks for years, suggested there was a similarity. 

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which Sister's NYFW Style Is Best

"She's so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me," Khloe tweeted in response.

Except...Jenner was not in agreement. 

"You wish bitch," the fashionista fired back. 

Ah, sisters—gotta love 'em. 

