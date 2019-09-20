by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 6:00 AM
It's safe to say that Scott Disick is not a fan of Corey Gamble's parenting advice.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Flip It Like Disick star explodes at Kris Jenner's boyfriend after the latter suggests physical punishment for a misbehaving Penelope Disick.
The drama all starts when Kourtney Kardashian reveals her nanny quit after her middle child with Scott "scratched her face."
"You guys, I don't have a nanny anymore. She said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face," the Poosh.com founder explains over dinner. "But, P can be out of control. I think she almost blacks out and does these wild things."
Here's where things take an uncomfortable turn as Gamble asks if it's "cool" to "pop the kid" for misbehaving. At first, Kourtney and Scott seemingly ignore the comment.
"No! But, you could also say something to her in the moment," Kardashian calmly responds.
Kim Kardashian reassures Kourtney that this happens with kids as her own daughter North West bit their nanny and tried to fire the hired help. Understandably, Kris is left concerned after hearing these troubling updates about her grandkids.
"I had six kids. Not one time in my entire life did anyone ever have a complaint like this," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch comments.
However, Kourtney disputes this stance by noting she used to act out with her nannies. In regards to punishing Penelope's bad behavior, Kourtney reveals she's at a loss since "there's nothing I can take away from her physically that she will care about."
At this point, Corey chimes in with his corporal punishment suggestion once again.
"I'm sorry, but if P scratched me for no reason, I'm whipping her ass and I'll explain it to y'all later," Corey adds.
"What? You would whoop Penelope's ass if she scratched you?" Scott retorts in disbelief.
Tensions rise further after Corey doubles down on his spanking stance.
"My daughter? What the hell are you talking about? You would whoop my daughter's ass if she touched you?" a heated Disick yells. "A little six-year-old girl? What the f--k are you talking about? Stop it!"
While Corey makes it clear he wouldn't beat Penelope, Scott is far too upset to hear anything more.
"You're not going to beat my little daughter! Get the f--k out of here," the reality star turned house flipper concludes.
See the heated dinner play out in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
