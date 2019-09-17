Is There an Engagement Epidemic on Bachelor in Paradise?

Prepare for the most dramatic take on Bachelor in Paradise ever: we're sick of the engagements, which are starting to suck all of the fun out of the ABC reality hit.

It's ironic that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the shows that began with the sole and singular purpose of a televised proposal, have been evolving beyond the notion that the only happy endings that matter are the ones that end with a giant Neil Lane diamond ring on that finger in recent seasons, while Bachelor in Paradise, introduced as the wild child of the franchise—a Spring Break of sorts for the suspended-in-Insta-fame rejects of the franchise—has doubled down on the engagement-or-break up-forever mentality.

What was once a fun romp on the beach has now turned into a breeding ground for the next Jade and Tanner or Carly and Evan, with the proposal pressure not coming from the producers or the show's initial construct, but the cast members, especially in its sixth season, which comes to an end tonight.

Dylan Barbour basically picked out the ring he's going to put on Hannah Godwin's finger the moment he saw her on the beach, and it's clear Nicole Lopez-Alvar is dead-set on getting Clay Harbor to get down on one knee, despite the fact that he's barely dropped the L-word. Contestants now arrive armed with sunscreen, flip-fops and the expectation of an engagement, for better or for worse.

Just look at Chris Bukowski, a seasoned franchise vet at the ripe age of 32 who once infamously retired from reality TV on TV, who is kind of losing his s--t on the beach as his time with Katie Morton comes to an end.