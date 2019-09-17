Don't try this at home kids.

Fans of The Bachelor know that Arie Luyendyk Jr. loves to document his family life on social media. But on Monday night, the reality star alerted his followers that he may have pink eye.

"This is a bit of a sensitive subject. I don't know if I have pink eye but my eye is red. You can't really see it because it's dark in here," the new dad shared on Instagram Stories. "But Lauren said that breast milk is actually a remedy for that."

So what's a guy to do? Ask his wife Lauren Luyendyk for help.

"Does breast milk cure pink eye?" he asked his leading lady on Instagram Stories. "I'm going to give it a shot…what do you guys think?"