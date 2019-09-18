Be Euphoria Makeup Ready Just in Time for Halloween

iStock; Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 3:00 AM
It's hard to choose our favorite character from HBO's summer sensation—and now cult-following status—Euphoria. There are so many queens to root for: from Zendaya as woeful and loyal Rue, to colorful and adorable Jules played by ethereal Hunter Schafer, to the stubborn but inventive Kat played by fashionista Barbie Ferreira.
It's even harder to choose whose makeup we like best. Some days we want our winged cat eye razor sharp like badass Maddy played by real-life counterpart Alexa Demie. Or we want our blush to be soft and shimmery like devoted Cassie played by the gorgeous Sydney Sweeney.
Moral of the story: We don't have to have just one favorite. With Halloween on our minds, we've hand-picked makeup profiles for each teen queen so you can be your favorite Euphoria girl at school, in the office, or that raging house party you just got invited to.
Get Rue's Look: Think rich purples, insane metallics, and monochromatic finishes. We may not all be lucky to have Zendaya's flawless skin, but who said we can't adorn our eyes with stars and smear glitter tears down our cheeks too?
Make your eyes glimmer and shine like Rue's with this monochromatic purple eyeshadow palette.
Level up your look with this gorgeous fuschia pressed glitter.
These rosy and cozy hues will add a little panaché to your fall wardrobe.
Get Jules' Look: Think matte rainbows, pressed glitters and cloudy eyeliners. We may not have Hunter's striking bone structure, but we suggest using three hues minimum if you're gonna rock a Jules' look and finish it off with some white eyeliner.
For when you can't decide what color your mood is, be them all! With over 24 matte hues and pressed glitters, you'll be able to experiment every day of the week.
Keep your eyes in the clouds with this precise white liquid eyeliner pen.
Brighten up your blink with this monochromatic yellow eyeshadow palette.
Get Maddy's Look: Think shimmery blues, razor-thin glitters and candy lipglosses. Wherever your week takes you, dress up your eyes and channel your inner Maddy Perez.
Bat your lashes in these nine dreamy blue hues.
Add a little (or a lot) shimmer to your perfect winged cat eye and be the boss babe that you are.
Pump up your lips with this matte coral hi-shine lipgloss.
Get Kat's Look: Think sinister lipsticks, gothic eyeshadows, and boss eyebrows. Whether you're doctoring up your smokey eye or adding some sheen to your black lipstick, be a makeup rebel like Kat.
Double, double, toil and trouble! Dark meets sexy in this fabulous matte black lipstick.
Don't get cute, get drop dead gorgeous in this limited eyeshadow palette that'll transform all your witchy vibes IRL.
Tame and groom those brows to executive-level realness with this precision brow gel and pen.
Get the Cassie look: think girl-next-door pinks, soft blushes, and holographic glitters. Some days we just want to add a little glam to our week so Cassie is a safe and sweet spot to elevate your eyes for everyday use.
Doll up your eyes with these 12 rich burgundy and warm terracotta hues.
This soft holographic pressed pink glitter will take your look to new euphoric heights.
Stay wild in this pinky nude with gold glitter.
