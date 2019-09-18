Be Euphoria Makeup Ready Just in Time for Halloween

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup

iStock; Shutterstock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

It's hard to choose our favorite character from HBO's summer sensation—and now cult-following status—Euphoria. There are so many queens to root for: from Zendaya as woeful and loyal Rue, to colorful and adorable Jules played by ethereal Hunter Schafer, to the stubborn but inventive Kat played by fashionista Barbie Ferreira

It's even harder to choose whose makeup we like best. Some days we want our winged cat eye razor sharp like badass Maddy played by real-life counterpart Alexa Demie. Or we want our blush to be soft and shimmery like devoted Cassie played by the gorgeous Sydney Sweeney.

Moral of the story: We don't have to have just one favorite. With Halloween on our minds, we've hand-picked makeup profiles for each teen queen so you can be your favorite Euphoria girl at school, in the office, or that raging house party you just got invited to. 

Photos

Euphoria's Most Talked About Moments

E-Comm: Euphoria Makeup, Rue

E! Illustration

Get Rue's Look: Think rich purples, insane metallics, and monochromatic finishes. We may not all be lucky to have Zendaya's flawless skin, but who said we can't adorn our eyes with stars and smear glitter tears down our cheeks too? 

ColourPop It's My Pleasure Eyeshadow Palette

Make your eyes glimmer and shine like Rue's with this monochromatic purple eyeshadow palette.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Rue
$12 ColourPop
ColourPop Free Bird Pressed Glitter

Level up your look with this gorgeous fuschia pressed glitter.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Rue
$5 ColourPop
Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette

These rosy and cozy hues will add a little panaché to your fall wardrobe. 

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Rue
$25 Ulta Beauty
E-Comm: Euphoria Makeup, Jules

E! Illustration

Get Jules' Look: Think matte rainbows, pressed glitters and cloudy eyeliners. We may not have Hunter's striking bone structure, but we suggest using three hues minimum if you're gonna rock a Jules' look and finish it off with some white eyeliner. 

ColourPop She's a Rainbow Eyeshadow Palette

For when you can't decide what color your mood is, be them all! With over 24 matte hues and pressed glitters, you'll be able to experiment every day of the week.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Jules
$40 Colourpop
NYX White Liquid Eyeliner

Keep your eyes in the clouds with this precise white liquid eyeliner pen. 

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Jules
$7 Ulta Beauty
Colourpop Uh-Huh Eyeshadow Palette

Brighten up your blink with this monochromatic yellow eyeshadow palette. 

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Jules
$12 ColourPop
E-Comm: Euphoria Makeup, Maddy

E! Illustration

Get Maddy's Look: Think shimmery blues, razor-thin glitters and candy lipglosses. Wherever your week takes you, dress up your eyes and channel your inner Maddy Perez.

Coloupop Blue Moon Eyeshadow Palette

Bat your lashes in these nine dreamy blue hues.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Maddy
$12 ColourPop
Glitter Gelée

Add a little (or a lot) shimmer to your perfect winged cat eye and be the boss babe that you are. 

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Maddy
$14 Glossier
ColourPop Spacemaker Lipgloss

Pump up your lips with this matte coral hi-shine lipgloss.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Maddy
$7 ColourPop
E-Comm: Euphoria Makeup, Kat

E! Illustration

Get Kat's Look: Think sinister lipsticks, gothic eyeshadows, and boss eyebrows. Whether you're doctoring up your smokey eye or adding some sheen to your black lipstick, be a makeup rebel like Kat. 

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte

Double, double, toil and trouble! Dark meets sexy in this fabulous matte black lipstick.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Kat
$19 Ulta Beauty
Anastasia Beverly Hills Alyssa Edwards Palette

Don't get cute, get drop dead gorgeous in this limited eyeshadow palette that'll transform all your witchy vibes IRL.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Kat
$45 Ulta Beauty $45 Sephora
ColourPop Boss Brow Gel

Tame and groom those brows to executive-level realness with this precision brow gel and pen.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Kat
$7 ColourPop $7 Ulta Beauty
E-Comm: Euphoria Makeup, Maddy

E! Illustration

Get the Cassie look: think girl-next-door pinks, soft blushes, and holographic glitters. Some days we just want to add a little glam to our week so Cassie is a safe and sweet spot to elevate your eyes for everyday use.

ColourPop Whatever Eyeshadow Palette

Doll up your eyes with these 12 rich burgundy and warm terracotta hues. 

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Cassie
$18 ColourPop
ColourPop Indio Pressed Glitter

This soft holographic pressed pink glitter will take your look to new euphoric heights.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Cassie
$5 ColourPop
ColourPop Moon Child Ultra Glossy Lipgloss

Stay wild in this pinky nude with gold glitter.

Ecomm Request: Euphoria Makeup, Cassie
$7 ColourPop
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Zendaya , Beauty , Makeup , Halloween , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.