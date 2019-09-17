How does the cast of Modern Family come back from a blooper? We have the answer in the exclusive sneak peek of the season 10 gag reel above.

In the first scene, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet struggle with a line and to get back on track they…do big exhaling breaths. It seems to be a practice they both do often, give or take a little spittle that might come out.

Another scene with Ed O'Neill features Sofia Vergara cracking up. "Any suggestions?" O'Neill asks an unseen crew member. "Yeah, when you get the words right," the unseen voice says. And when you've been working with the same folks for 10 years, character names and real names can get quite confusing.