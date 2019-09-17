The ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County are on their first trip already and things are already off to a, well, dramatic start.

In Villa 7, there's Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. In Villa 14 there's Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson and Gina Kirschenheiter. And in between? There's some bad blood. You see, Kelly hit Shannon on the head at the start of their meditation retreat. Her head hurts, and her chakra? She doesn't know.

"I can take any day, but there's a certain line that you cross with jokes," Shannon says in a confessional. "And getting physical with anyone isn't funny."