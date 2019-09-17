Are you ready to get Saved By the Bell again? You better be, because after lots of humming and hawing, a revival is finally happening as part of NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock.

Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are attached to star in the reboot from 30 Rock and Great News veteran Tracey Wigfield. In addition to a new Saved By the Bell, Peacock is also working on a new Punky Brewster starring original series star Soleil Moon Frye as a grown-up version of her previously pint-sized character.

The new Saved By the Bell features Zack Morris as governor of California, and when Governor Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids a dose of reality.