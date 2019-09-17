Meet The Bachelor Season 24 Contestants: Will One of These Women Be the Winner?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 6:19 AM

Chris Harrison

Will one of these women receive the final rose on The Bachelor season 24? ABC has yet to reveal who will be handing out the roses—that happens in the Tuesday, Sept. 17 episode of Bachelor in Paradise—but the network has revealed some potential contestants on Facebook.

Similar to what the network did for Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, below get an early look at some of the ladies who will be vying for the heart of the next Bachelor suitor. The ladies were revealed on Facebook where ABC encouraged users to give their favorites early first impression rose comments…based on their looks. Where are the absurd job descriptions?

Meet the women below.

The Bachelor

Sydney H.

Sydney is from Birmingham, Alabama.

The Bachelor

Lauren J.

Lauren is from Los Angeles.

The Bachelor

Maurissa G.

Maurissa is from Atlanta.

The Bachelor

Savanah M.

She's from Houston, Texas.

The Bachelor

Shiann L.

Shiann is from Las Vegas.

The Bachelor

Victoria F.

Victoria F. is from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Bachelor

Tammy L.

Tammy is from Syracuse, New York.

The Bachelor

Eunice C.

She's from Chicago.

The Bachelor

Avonlea E.

She's from Fort Worth, Texas.

The Bachelor

Hannah Ann S.

She's from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Bachelor

Deandra K.

She's from Plano, Texas.

The Bachelor

Madison P.

She's from Birmingham, Alabama.

The Bachelor

Jasmine N.

Jasmine is from Houston, Texas.

The Bachelor

Courtney P.

Courtney comes from Venice, Florida.

The Bachelor

Hayley H.

Haley's from Los Angeles.

The Bachelor

Jade M.

She's from Mesa, Arizona.

The Bachelor

Mykenna D.

She's from Langely, British Columbia in Canada.

The Bachelor

Jenna S.

She's from New Lenox, Illinois.

The Bachelor

Victoria P.

She's from Alexandria, Louisiana.

The Bachelor

Kylie R.

Kylie is from Los Angeles.

The Bachelor

Alayah B.

She's from San Antonio, Texas.

The Bachelor

Megan H.

Megan is from Daly City, California.

The Bachelor

Alexa C.

Alexa is from Chicago.

The Bachelor

Katrina B.

Katrina is from Chicago.

The Bachelor

Kelley F.

Kelley comes from Chicago.

The Bachelor

Kelsey W.

Kelsey is from Des Moines, Iowa.

The Bachelor

Sarah C.

Sarah is from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Bachelor

Lauren M.

She's from Miami, Florida.

The Bachelor

Payton M.

Payton is from Wellesley, Massachusetts.

The Bachelor

Lexi B.

Lexi is from New York City.

The Bachelor

Kirra N.

Kiarra hails from Roswell, Georgia.

The Bachelor

Natasha P.

Natasha is a New York City girl.

The Bachelor

Alexis T.

She hails from Whistler, British Columbia in Canada.

The Bachelor season 24 does not have a set premiere date yet.

