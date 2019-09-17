Here's How Mindy Kaling Pictures The Office Today

It's been six years since the last episode of The Office aired.

On Monday's episode of A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling imagined what the show would look like today.

"The thing that I always think about is things that Michael Scott, who just loved trends and was far too old to do any of them, what would he be into?" she said. "And to me, seeing Michael Scott dab would be—cause I feel like he would do it all the time."

The Kelly Kapoor star said she could also see Steve Carell's character joining Instagram and leaving "thirsty comments" on celebrities' pages.

Overall, the actress and writer couldn't believe the program is still popular.

"It's actually funny that The Office is still so big because the demographic that I feel like I feel the most distant from is 15-year-old white boys…and I'm always amazed when I go to the airport and they're like, 'Kelly from The Office,'" she said. "It makes me feel with it."