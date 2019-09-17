16 Times Rachel Brosnahan Was Even More Stylish Than Midge Maisel

When it comes to being best dressed on-screen and off, look no further than Rachel Brosnahan.

As the award-winning actress behind Amazon's hit '50s housewife-turned-comedian, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, Brosnahan has not only brought one of TV's most beloved characters to life, but also one of its most stylish.

From the chic suit sets to the vibrant jackets, the colorful pillbox hats to the classic black cocktail dress and pearls, Mrs. Maisel's wardrobe has practically become its own character in the hit Amazon series—and a fabulous one at that.

And when Brosnahan isn't dressing up as Midge, she's busy bringing her own stylish flair to the red carpet. Whether in Erdem or Dior, the star has flourished as a fashionista Maisel would be proud to know.