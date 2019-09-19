Christina Applegate's Style Evolution Is a Must-See Trip Down Memory Lane

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Christina Applegate's style icon status is more than 30 years in the making. 

Hollywood was first introduced to the actress when she landed the role of Kelly Bundy on classic sitcom Married... With Children, and it's safe to say Christina has yet to find a red carpet she didn't get along with. 

From the late '80s and into the early aughts, Applegate modeled practically every fashion trend that defined those eras—pantyhose and newsboy caps included. 

During Sunday evening's 2019 Emmy Awards, where her performance in Netflix's Dead to Me earned her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, all eyes will be on Applegate in anticipation of yet another standout style moment. 

Watch

2019 Emmys: By The Numbers

So in celebration of Christina's ongoing success and our love for pop culture nostalgia, take a look back at her greatest fashion flashbacks. 

Christina Applegate, 1989 MTV Video Music Awards

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Ready for Her Closeup

Wearing a silk driving scarf and matching floral frock, the actress looked gone with the wind fabulous at the 1989 MTV VMAs. And yes, this was the night Christina infamously ditched Brad Pitt, her date for the evening. 

 

Christina Applegate, 1987

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Velvet Vixen

The '80s were big on velvet, and let's just say the starlet didn't skip out on the trend.

Christina Applegate, Matthew Perry, 1988

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Fearless Fashion

In 1988, Applegate dared to mix practically every pattern in the book during an outing alongside Dance 'til Dawn co-star Matthew Perry.

Article continues below

Christina Applegate - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Baby's First Emmys

At her very first Emmy Awards in 1989, the Married With Children star went for embroidered lace-up boots and a black dress.

 

Christina Applegate, 1991 Emmy Awards

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Power Suit Realness

Two years later at the 1991 Emmys, Christina complemented her royal blue skirt suit with a red ribbon for AIDS awareness.

Christina Applegate, 1993

Jim Smeal/WireImage

The '90s Have Arrived

By 1993, the star had ditched her platinum blonde bangs for long layers and a more grunge-inspired aesthetic. 

Article continues below

Christina Applegate, 1994

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.com

Vampy Vibe

Between Christina's brown lipstick and over-plucked brows, the only thing missing is a few butterfly clips. 

Christina Applegate, 1998 Emmy Awards

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 1998 Emmys, the actress turned heads in embroidered silk and a polished updo.

Christina Applegate, 1997

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Elegant as Always

The Olsens twins' flipped up bobs walked so Christina's could run.

 

Article continues below

Christina Applegate, 1999 Golden Globe Awards

SGranitz/WireImage

Double Take

The Jesse star celebrated her first Golden Globe nomination at the 1999 ceremony by wearing a lilac and floral two-piece. And don't you dare forget the matching pashmina, obvs. 

Christina Applegate, Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair, 2002

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Girl Power

Christina and her The Sweetest Thing co-stars, Cameron Diaz and Selma Blair, turned out for a 2002 TRL appearance in their early aughts finest. And for better or worse, this wouldn't be the last time she wore a dress over jeans. 

 

Christina Applegate, 2002

SGranitz/WireImage

Free Spirit

More trends of the 2000s that Christina couldn't get enough of? Chiffon blouses, low-rise bottoms and kitten heels, naturally. 

Article continues below

Christina Applegate, 2003

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage for New Line Cinema

Best Dressed

Not only did the A-lister rock another dress-denim combo to the 2003 Elf premiere, she paired it with a pointed toe pump. 

Christina Applegate, Charlize Theron, Gwen Stefani, Brandy, 2003

Donato Sardella/WireImage

All the Rage

The girl squad and style inspo we never knew we needed: Christina, Charlize TheronGwen Stefani and Brandy

Christina Applegate, 2004

SGranitz/WireImage

Ray of Sunshine

Skinny scarves defined fashion in 2004, so Applegate attended the Creative Arts Emmys that year in a sparkly yellow one.

Article continues below

Christina Applegate, 2007

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Suited Up

Fast forward to 2007 and this celeb was still checking every box in her style handbook: cropped vests, plush blazers and newsboy hats. 

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards coverage, beginning with the Countdown special, Sunday, Sept. 22 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Christina Applegate , 2019 Emmys , Emmys , Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Style , Nostalgia , Apple News , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.