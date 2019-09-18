Ever seen the Emmys carpet up close?

To those who have, welcome back! And to those who haven't, there's a first time for everything. So, how about this Sunday? Thanks to E!'s extensive, exclusive multi-platform coverage of the upcoming award ceremony, viewers everywhere will have several opportunities to experience the event remotely—with pretty much all the perks of attending it in person.

Before the star-studded red carpet proceedings are actually due to begin this Sunday, Sept. 22, E! News co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will join a whole roster of E! personalities (including titular Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker and The Rundown's Erin Lim) for E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. During this special pre-show segment, the group will rattle off 10 of the evening's most widely-anticipated red carpet happenings and celebrity appearances pop culture enthusiasts are really excited to see.

Then, with Giuliana and Jason headlining the show from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards officially kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, in conjunction with the unveiling of the 2019 Emmys carpet itself. E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi will report from a dedicated fashion position for the first time ever, while Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvesterand Tanya Rad from iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM will be stationed at the ceremony's limo drop-off point to catch the celebrity arrivals.