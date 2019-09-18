by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 3:00 PM
Ever seen the Emmys carpet up close?
To those who have, welcome back! And to those who haven't, there's a first time for everything. So, how about this Sunday? Thanks to E!'s extensive, exclusive multi-platform coverage of the upcoming award ceremony, viewers everywhere will have several opportunities to experience the event remotely—with pretty much all the perks of attending it in person.
Before the star-studded red carpet proceedings are actually due to begin this Sunday, Sept. 22, E! News co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will join a whole roster of E! personalities (including titular Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker and The Rundown's Erin Lim) for E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. During this special pre-show segment, the group will rattle off 10 of the evening's most widely-anticipated red carpet happenings and celebrity appearances pop culture enthusiasts are really excited to see.
Then, with Giuliana and Jason headlining the show from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards officially kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, in conjunction with the unveiling of the 2019 Emmys carpet itself. E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi will report from a dedicated fashion position for the first time ever, while Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvesterand Tanya Rad from iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM will be stationed at the ceremony's limo drop-off point to catch the celebrity arrivals.
As usual, this year's Live From the Red Carpet program promises to keep fans in the loop and on the edge of their seats with fun, authentic interviews featuring Hollywood's best in TV, as well as spontaneously-captured carpet moments none of us could have planned for. Viewers who don't intend to tune in for on-air coverage: you won't miss a thing!
Digital has your back, courtesy of E! Stream the Red Carpet's return to Twitter. Joined by radio and TV personality Wells Adams as well as fashion and creative director Jeff K. Kim (set to provide Emmys style commentary), Erin will be reporting live from an Emmys red carpet position for the first time. During the digital program, nominees will respond to questions submitted by fans, so tweet yours to @enews and see if our co-hosts can help get you some answers.
Itching for an even more immersive experience? E! still has you covered. The fan-favored E! Glambot makes its return to the Emmys red carpet with director Cole Walliser to offer a truly one-of-a-kind perspective you won't find anywhere else.
Immediately after the award ceremony wraps up, viewers are cordially invited to attend the E! After Party: The 2019 Emmy Awards at 11 p.m. ET/PT. With the accolades already distributed, Erin will chat with the night's big winners one-on-one. Meanwhile, Nina will sit down with Nightly Pop co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Hunter March to recap memorable moments, triumphant victories, surprise snubs, best outfits, most rousing speeches and anything else you might be wondering at that point.
The conversation continues Monday, Sept. 23, at 12 p.m. ET/PT with an Emmys-centric Daily Pop episode featuring Justin and co-host Carissa Culiner with additional comments from Erin. Then, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, E! News Chief Correspondent Melanie Bromley, E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi and the E! team will go Live From E! via the E! News page on Facebook Live, as well as at www.eonline.com.
And make sure to check out E! News at 7 p.m. ET/PT, when Giuliana and Jason review the details of the evening 24 hours later, hear more from the winners and give audiences a peek into what those Hollywood after parties actually looked like. Finally, tune in at 11 p.m. ET/PT Monday night for Nightly Pop's own Emmys-themed episode, co-hosted by the trio who walked you through our E! After Party the night before.
Avid social media users can keep up with the latest award show news in real time via E! News' Instagram Stories, which will highlight comedic, clever Emmys-centric quick takes throughout Sunday and again on Monday. To spice up your day-after social media feeds even further, check out the E! News app and follow @enews on Twitter to tune in for our Post Pop livestream, recapping the biggest red carpet and in-show moments from the night before—including lots of tidbits viewers didn't see on TV! Plus, trailing Erin's live coverage Sunday night, The Rundown returns to Snapchat Monday with more Emmys talk as well.
Follow every moment as the event unfolds and discover exclusive behind-the-scenes content at www.eonline.com, @enews on social media (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook) and @enews on Snapchat. Fashion fans can additionally follow @stylecollective on Instagram for a style-centric approach to the night.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards coverage, beginning with the Countdown special, Sunday, Sept. 22 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
