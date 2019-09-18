The ride Emilia Clarke has been on for the last 10 years while making Game of Thrones was quite wild, and we're not referring to the dragons she rode through the skies on as Daenerys Targaryen. Clarke, who is up for her fourth Emmy for playing the complicated character, capped the final season of Game of Thrones by revealing an extremely personal health battle and taking everything the show threw at her character in stride.

There's no secret the final season of Game of Thrones was divisive amongst fans, especially regarding the turn Clarke's character took throughout the six episodes. The character, who believed she was destined to rule Westeros no matter the cost, ended up as the Mad Queen, terrorizing and killing thousands of innocents in King's Landing. Her actions were dissected by fans and critics who decried the twist.