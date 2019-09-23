Revisiting Zendaya's Best Fashion Week Looks Ever

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 3:00 AM

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Zendaya knows how to deliver a major fashion moment.

Whether she's celebrating her latest TommyXZendaya collab at New York Fashion Week or attending a Ralph & Russo Haute Couture show in Paris, the Euphoria star always turns heads in a stylish ensemble. Over the years, Zendaya has become a staple at fashion weeks around the world, sitting front row with fellow A-list stars.

For her jaw-dropping fashion moments, the 23-year-old works with her pal, stylist Law Roach. Together, the duo has created incredible art together, remember their magical red carpet appearance at the 2019 Met Gala? That was only one of Zendaya and Law's inspiring creations.

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger Mix Music & Fashion at NYFW

So, as fashion month continues, we're looking back at all of Zendaya's best fashion week looks over the years.

Take a look below to check out all of the stylish ensembles!

E-Comm: Zendaya, Tommy Hilfiger Show, TOMMYNOW, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock

Runway Ready

Zendaya couldn't help but gush over her latest TommyXZendaya collab, which debuted at New York Fashion Week. "Whoever took this, thank you for capturing my joy...still feeling a bit like a dream," she wrote on Instagram along with this photo.

Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Suit Sensation

The stylish star worked this Berluti suit at the Harper's BAZAAR celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel during NYFW.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion Frontrunner

Zendaya received the Fashion Force Award at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in early September.

Zendaya

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Armani Army

Zendaya struck a pose at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, held at the Petit Palais, during Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi

When in Rome

Gorgeous in gold! Zendaya had cameras flashing while at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 dinner on July 4 in Rome.

Zendaya

BGUS_1502641_001

Lady in Red

Zendaya served up some serious A-game style with this ravishing red look in Paris.

Zendaya, Celebs at Paris Fashion Week

CREDIT BACKGRID

Marvelous in Mint

The actress delivered a major fashion moment in this mint Sally LaPointe outfit, complete with Christian Louboutin heels.

Zendaya?s best fashion week looks ever

Edward Opi / Splash News

A-List Style

The Disney alum turned heads at the Michael Kors show in Feb. 2018.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ralph & Russo Royalty

Zendaya looked beautiful in this white ensemble as she attended the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Party Dress

For the fashion house's party, Zendaya donned this glamorous dress, complete with a gorgeous train.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Living for Louis Vuitton

Zendaya posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, at the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Project Runway Judge

The A-list star was a guest judge on Project Runway during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2016.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

A Designer's Dream

Keeping warm in the winter! Zendaya wore this gorgeous ensemble while attending the Christian Siriano show on February 14, 2015 in New York City.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Go Red

We Heart You

Zendaya showed her heart while attending the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 show.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

