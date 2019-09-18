11 Emmys Couples We Wish Were Still Together

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 5:00 AM
Date night on Emmys night is always a good idea.
When it comes to this weekend's award show, pop culture fans are more than excited to see their favorite TV stars and shows win big.
But before the telecast kicks off Sunday night on Fox, all eyes are going to be on the red carpet where some A-list Hollywood couples are going to look their absolute best—together.
If you're like us, you love a bit of nostalgia and we couldn't help but think about a few famous pairings who once walked the carpet side by side.
While they're not together anymore—and most have totally moved on—we decided to take a trip down memory lane. Whether it was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt walking together or Chris Pratt and Anna Faris posing arm in arm, it's clear the Emmys bring out some fabulous couples.
Take a look at some of the famous duos who previously walked the Emmys carpet in our gallery below. Perhaps it will leave you wondering what Hollywood would be like if they were still together.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Do these two even need an introduction? They were one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. And while things didn't work out romantically, we can't help but remember fond memories like this appearance at the 1999 Emmys.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
We know, we know. This split still hurts! But perhaps we can go back in time to 2011 when the Hollywood couple attended the Emmys arm in arm.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Let's be honest: These two looked red hot at the 2011 Emmys when walking the red carpet. But we can't forget that both have moved on. In fact, Ian has started a beautiful family with Nikki Reed. Long live The Vampire Diaries.
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Before marrying Tom Kaulitz, the Project Runway host was celebrating her achievements on the small screen with the "Kiss From a Rose" singer.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Whenever these two showed up, it was almost like Hollywood royalty was in the building. While the couple has since divorced, they remain on friendly terms and focused on co-parenting.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
At the 2004 Emmys, Desperate Housewives was just kicking off and creating buzz. One of the stars just so happened to have a boy band member as her plus one.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Before announcing their separation in September 2012, this couple brought the laughs to every red carpet. And yes, Will was more than happy to support his wife's beloved comedy series Parks and Recreation.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Back in 2014, the actress celebrated the success of New Girl on the red carpet with her husband. Today, the couple is separating with Zooey dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.
Robert Mora/Getty Images
Rewind to the 2002 Emmys when the Alias stars were happily married after meeting on set. The two would later separate in March 2003 with their divorce being finalized almost one year later.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
After meeting on the set of Entourage in 2008, these two developed a romantic relationship that included a date night at the 2009 Emmy Awards. The couple would later split in December of the same year.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
According to reports, this duo started dating while they were working on the movie Whatever It Takes. They stayed together for a few years and remained mostly private about their relationship—minus a red carpet appearance at the 2002 Emmys.
